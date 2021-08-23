Lady Gaga announces new dates for her ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Park MGM Las Vegas

Lady Gaga is returning to Las Vegas for her Jazz & Piano residency.

The singer announced nine new shows at the Park Theater at Park MGM, kicking off October 14 and wrapping up October 31.

Fans can sign up to receive a pre-sale code at GagaVegas.com. The pre-sale begins Tuesday, with tickets going on sale to the general public Saturday at 10 a.m. PT.

Gaga opened dual Vegas residencies — Enigma and Jazz & Piano — back in December of 2018 and January 2019, respectively. Jazz & Piano features stripped-down versions of Gaga’s hits plus classics from the Great American Songbook.

Her last Jazz & Piano took place on December 31, 2019. Dates for 2020 shows were cancelled due to the pandemic.

