Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande and The Weeknd get VMAs sales boost

ViacomCBS/MTV

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s “Rain on Me” and The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” both received sales bumps, thanks to Sunday’s MTV VMAs, Billboard reports.

“Blinding Lights,” which won for video of the year and best R&B, sold 5,000 downloads on the day of and the day after the VMAs, up 95% from the two days before the show, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data.

Meanwhile “Rain on Me” saw 3,000 downloads sold on August 30-31, up 139% from August 28-29. The Gaga/Ariana duet won the VMAs for song of the year, best collaboration and best cinematography.

All songs that won at least one Moon Person during the awards show sold a combined 13,000 downloads August 30-31, a surge of 65% from 8,000 the two days prior.

By Andrea Tuccillo

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.