Lady Gaga bends rules of time & space to bring us 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga has apparently taken up long-haul trucking in her spare time.

Gaga posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of a huge truck wrapped with the artwork for her new album, Chromatica. She’s sporting a stylish pink, spike-studded Chromatica-logo face mask and pink hair.

In the caption, Gaga explains, “Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world… in Chromatica time and distance do not exist.”

The long-awaited album, featuring the singles “Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love,” as well as collaborations with Elton John and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, arrives on Friday, so Gaga had better drive fast.

By Andrea Dresdale

