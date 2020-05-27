Music News

Lady Gaga bends rules of time & space to bring us 'Chromatica'

Lady Gaga has apparently taken up long-haul trucking in her spare time.

Gaga posted a photo of herself behind the wheel of a huge truck wrapped with the artwork for her new album, Chromatica.  She’s sporting a stylish pink, spike-studded Chromatica-logo face mask and pink hair. 

In the caption, Gaga explains, “Delivering #Chromatica myself to every retailer around the world… in Chromatica time and distance do not exist.”

The long-awaited album, featuring the singles “Rain on Me” and “Stupid Love,” as well as collaborations with Elton John and K-pop girl group BLACKPINK, arrives on Friday, so Gaga had better drive fast.

 

 

