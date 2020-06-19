Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Cher & more sign letter to Congress in support of independent music venues

Lady Gaga, Billy Joel and Cher are among hundreds of artists who’ve signed an open letter to Congress in support of independent music venues that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter, which was organized by the National Independent Venue Association, or NIVA, asks Congress for federal funding to assist these performance spaces during the time that they are unable to host live shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NIVA, should the ban on live performances last six months, 90 percent of independent venues will never be able to reopen again without federal assistance.

“We are asking you to support NIVA’s request for assistance so these beloved venues can reopen when it’s safe and welcome us and our fans back in,” the letter reads. “The collapse of this crucial element in the music industry’s ecosystem would be devastating.”

Other artists who’ve signed the letter include Daryl Hall, Bonnie Raitt, John Mayer, Carly Simon, Carole King, Norah Jones, Cyndi Lauper, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Jewel.

To read the full letter and see the full list of signing artists, visit NIVAssoc.org.

As previously reported, Kenny Loggins is performing a pay-per-view show at one of these independent venues — the historic Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara, CA — to help keep it from having to close down. Fans are being asked to donate to the NIVA in addition to purchasing a ticket.

