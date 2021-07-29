Lady Gaga debuts character poster for ‘House of Gucci’

MGM

Lady Gaga has debuted her official character poster for her upcoming film, House of Gucci.

In the pic, released by MGM Studios and posted to Gaga’s socials, we see the singer as Patrizia Reggiani, the eventual ex-wife of fashion mogul Maurizio Gucci. She sports dark hair, an elegant fascinator with netting over her face, statement pearl jewelry and a bold red lip.

The poster, along with all the other character posters shared on the House of Gucci Instagram, is captioned “Stasera” — which means “tonight” in Italian. Could they be teasing a trailer drop, perhaps?

The Ridley Scott-directed House of Gucci, also starring Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Al Pacino and Jeremy Irons, hits theaters on November 24.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.