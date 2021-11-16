Lady Gaga discusses ‘House of Gucci’ role and why she did not meet with Patrizia Reggiani

MGM

Lady Gaga is opening up on what her dramatic transformation entailed for the upcoming film, House of Gucci.

In the Ridley Scott-directed film, Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, the woman who was famously convicted of arranging the murder of her ex-husband, Italian fashion heir Maurizio Gucci.

Ahead of the film’s Nov. 24 release, Gaga spoke about the steps she took to embody Reggiani on the big screen and gave her thoughts on the woman who served 18 years in prison for the infamous crime.

“There was a lot that was in the media that was sensationalized about how she was this gold digger and about how she killed for greed and money,” Gaga said Tuesday on Good Morning America.

“I believe it was love, and I believe it was survival,” she added.

Despite feeling Reggiani was somewhat mischaracterized in the press, Gaga said she still had her reasons for not meeting with the woman.

“I didn’t wanna meet her because I could tell very quickly that this woman wanted to be glorified for this murder, and she wanted to be remembered as this criminal,” Gaga said.

“I didn’t wanna collude with something that I don’t believe in,” she continued. “You know, she did have her husband murdered.”

Instead, Gaga said she dove into her own research and worked at mastering Reggiani’s accent.

“I was just in Milan the other day doing a television show, and I had the most wonderful time with Fabio, who did my interview,” Gaga said. “When he told me that he was so impressed with my accent and that Italian people were impressed with my accent, I couldn’t think of a higher honor.”

