Lady Gaga gears up for Las Vegas return: “I’m so excited”

Courtesy MGM Resorts

It’s been a minute since we’ve gotten a live Lady Gaga concert, but it’s finally happening on August 31: The Oscar winner is returning to Las Vegas for her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM, and according to her, she’s excited.

On her Instagram Story, Gaga posted a makeup-free photo of herself in a car with the caption, “I’m so excited to go back to Vegas!!!!” She then shared three posts to Instagram in succession.

One shows Gaga in a car with the caption, “Before rehearsal……” The next includes four shots of Gaga, hair and makeup done, in her dressing room, greeting her band and looking at the sheet music for the standard “The Best Is Yet to Come.” It’s captioned, “During rehearsal.”

The last post includes photos of Gaga in a dress, heels and fedora sitting on the floor outside the studio and walking around outside. It’s captioned, “After rehearsal….I love you in advance to everyone who bought a ticket to our show.”

After opening on August 31, Gaga will perform the Jazz & Piano shows — which feature her singing standards with a full orchestra — on and off through October 5. She’ll likely be paying tribute to her late friend Tony Bennett, a master of the Great American Songbook, during these shows.

Gaga’s last live concert was September 17, 2022, the final date of her Chromatica Ball tour.

