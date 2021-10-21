Lady Gaga? Justin Bieber? You can now bet on which pop star is most likely to go into space

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Now that 90-year-old William Shatner, aka Star Trek‘s Captain Kirk, has ventured into space in real life aboard one of Jeff Bezos‘ ships, which celebrity will be next to boldly go where only a few have gone before? Well, you can actually place bets as to which pop star is most likely to shell out big bucks to take a ride with Bezos…or Elon Musk, Richard Branson or any other billionaire who has their own spacecraft.

MyBookie.com, an online sportsbook, is now offering prop bets on the likelihood of celebs going to space, and there are plenty of musicians to choose from. For example, the odds on Justin Bieber blasting off are +1200, which means if you bet $100, you’d get $1,200 if he were next. Odds on Lady Gaga going are just a bit higher: You’d win $2,000 if you bet $100 on her.

*NSYNC‘s Lance Bass, who once legitimately trained to be an astronaut and was set to fly on a Russian Soyuz space capsule before his sponsors pulled out, is more likely to launch than both of those stars. According to MyBookie, If you bet $100 on him, you’d only get $700 back.

Other stars whose space futures you can bet on include Rihanna, Katy Perry, Kanye West and music manager Scooter Braun, who represents Justin, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato. Maybe Taylor Swift would foot the bill to send Braun, her arch-enemy, to outer space — if he promised never to come back.

If music’s not your thing, you can also bet on actors going into space. Tom Hanks, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise — all of whom have made movies set in space — are some of the names available.

