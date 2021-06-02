Lady Gaga postpones Chromatica Ball tour to 2022

Norbert Schoerner

Little Monsters are going to have to wait a bit longer to see Lady Gaga perform live again.

The singer has postponed her Chromatica Ball tour for the second time, with the trek now kicking off in 2022.

“While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready. So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone The Chromatica Ball shows to the summer of 2022,” Gaga wrote in a message sent in an email to ticket holders from Ticketmaster Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Ticketmaster indicated in the email that ticket holders should keep their current tickets until rescheduled dates are finalized.

The Chromatica Ball tour dates were initially set to take place in the summer of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt. They were then rescheduled for this summer before ultimately being bumped to next year.

