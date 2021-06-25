Lady Gaga releases ‘Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary’; album release party streams tomorrow

Interscope Records

Lady Gaga‘s special Born This Way The Tenth Anniversary Album is out now, featuring the album’s 14 original songs and six reimagined versions of tracks by LGBTQIA+ artists and allies.

“Thank you to each of the incredible artists who reimagined #BornThisWay songs!” Gaga wrote on Instagram. “And thank you Little Monsters for continuing to build our community of love, acceptance, and kindness for the last 10 years. I’m so grateful for each of you. Rejoice and love yourself today ‘cause baby, you were Born This Way.”

The final two artists who contributed tracks to the album are Ben Platt — who’s recorded “Yoü and I” and released a video to go along with it — and The Highwomen, a country supergroup with members including Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile.

Joining The Highwomen on their version of “Highway Unicorn (Road to Love)” are singer/songwriters Brittney Spencer and Madeline Edwards.

As previously reported, the other artists who reimagined songs for the album include Big Freedia, Kylie Minogue, Orville Peck and Years & Years. They covered, respectively, “Judas,” “Marry the Night,” “Born This Way” and “The Edge of Glory.”

On Saturday night, Haus of Gaga will host a livestream album release party with Paper magazine and Club Quarantine, starting at 9 p.m ET. The event will benefit the Born This Way Foundation and feature DJ sets and a performance by Big Freedia.

