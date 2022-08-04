Lady Gaga releases teaser for ‘Joker 2’, all signs point to her playing Harley Quinn

ABC/Randy Holmes

Lady Gaga has found her next acting role — this time in the upcoming Joker 2. She confirmed her casting on Thursday, hinting she’ll be playing the villainous Harley Quinn.

“Joker: Folie à Deux,” Gaga announced on Instagram — the film’s title — and shared a brief teaser of the upcoming thriller set to debut in theaters in 2024.

The video, set to a red backdrop, features Gaga’s all black silhouette — except for a little red heart on her right eye — dancing to Fred Astaire‘s “Cheek to Cheek.” The heart’s placement is in the same spot as Margot Robbie‘s interpretation of Harley Quinn, which appeared in several films, including 2021’s The Suicide Squad.

The snippet also sees the return of Joaquin Phoenix‘s Joker — a role that landed him an Oscar — also appearing as a silhouette.

His shadow is posed like a marionette smoking a cigarette while Gaga, who is dressed in a long dress with puffy sleeves, strikes a menacing pose. The two shadows then join together in a dance, with the Joker’s markings around his eyes and Harley’s heart on her cheek highlighted in red.

The Grammy winner was first rumored to star as Harley Quinn of the upcoming Joker sequel earlier this summer, following reports the franchise will flirt with more musical elements. While this teaser seemingly confirms the rumors, she has yet to explicitly name the character she’s playing in the upcoming movie.

The upcoming sequel will be directed by ﻿Todd Phillips﻿, who previously produced A Star Is Born, the 2018 remake that starred Joker producer Bradley Cooper and Gaga.

Joker: Folie à Deux laughs its way into theaters on October 4, 2024.

The first Joker movie grossed over $1 billion worldwide and picked up a pair of Oscars, including Phoenix’s Best Actor win.

