Lady Gaga reschedules Chromatica Ball for next summer

Norbert Schoerner

Lady Gaga is making sure her Little Monsters will dance together again.

The singer has announced rescheduled dates for her Chromatica Ball, which will now kick off in summer 2021.

“The Chromatica Ball is officially moving to Summer 2021!” Gaga wrote on social media. “We’ve been working hard to figure out the safest and soonest way to bring this show to you, but most importantly want everyone to be healthy and able to dance together at the shows as we always have.”

She added, “If you’ve purchased a ticket already, you’ll find all of the new information in your email inbox. I can’t wait to see you there! Keep dancing at home in the meantime.”

The six rescheduled 2021 dates will now next July 25 in Paris and July 30 in London. She’ll then hit Boston on August 7, Toronto on August 16, New Jersey on August 19 and Chicago on August 27.

The tour was originally supposed to kick off this July 24, but was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

By Andrea Tuccillo

