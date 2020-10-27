Lady Gaga rolls up in a Tesla to drop off her absentee ballot in style

Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

With early voting underway in several states, Lady Gaga took advantage of avoiding the extensive polling lines and dropped off her ballot Monday night.

Of course, the “Rain on Me” singer arrived in style to perform her civic duty.

Pulling up to the official ballot drop off box in what appears to be a Tesla Falcon — due to the passenger door lifting upwards — Gaga carefully exits the vehicle wearing metallic pink knee high platform boots and a comfy looking gray sweater with an “I voted” sticker pressed upon it.

Of course, she is also wearing a black mask that is emblazoned with the name of her latest studio album, Chromatica in teal print.

The 11-time Grammy Award winner then confidently struts over to the ballot box as her song “Babylon” thrums in the background, flips open the hatch and carefully inserts her voting papers. Once she’s through, the 34-year-old strikes a triumphant pose before the video cuts out.

“Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness,” Gaga captioned her short film.

The singer previously announced her ballot had come in the mail on Saturday and encouraged her fans to take advantage of the voting option that best suited their needs.

“Ballot’s here! And it’s #VoteEarlyDay,” Gaga said at the time while sharing a photo of her happily holding up her absentee ballot. “Today’s the perfect day to join the 46 million people who have already cast their ballots in the 2020 election.”

At the time, she encouraged her fans to make a voting plan so their voice is heard during the upcoming presidential election, which is officially a week away!

Category: Ballot Drop Off Realness pic.twitter.com/3cYeStflOH — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) October 27, 2020