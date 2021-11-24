Lady Gaga says ‘House of Gucci’ is a “really wild ride” and a “really powerful story”

Courtesy of Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures Inc.

Lady Gaga is already getting Oscar buzz for her role in Ridley Scott‘s House of Gucci, which opens today. The film is based on the true story of Patrizia Reggiani, who hired a hit man to kill her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci — and Gaga says it’s quite the emotional journey.

“I think that this movie is a really wild ride,” she tells ABC News. “It’s a drama, but it’s also a dark comedy, so if you’re looking to laugh, it’s great to go to the theater and see it. And also…I think it’s a really powerful story.”

Gaga feels the movie is really about how women are sometimes taught that they have no value unless a man loves them — and what happens if that loves ends.

“The Guccis…were so focused on the money and the business that they were blind to the thing that they should’ve been paying attention to, which was the disaster that was [Patrizia],” Gaga says.

“She was disposed of by the family…She was not treated like she mattered. She was treated like she lost her looks and was not valuable,” Gaga continues. “And had they not been so focused on their privilege, they would have noticed that a murder was just about to take place.”

Gaga says she was hesitant at first to play a real person because Patrizia has two daughters — but also because of the way Patrizia had been portrayed in the media.

“I was not interested in playing a stereotypical, sexy gold-digging woman that was after his money,” she explains.

She adds, “That’s not what the truth was. And I remember I sat down with Ridley and [he] said to me, ‘You know, they were really in love.’ And I said, ‘O.K., I’m going to run with that.’ And I did.”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.