Lady Gaga says recording Fortnite Festival appearance was the “best day ever”

Lady Gaga is the headliner for this year’s Fortnite Festival, which allows fans of the online gaming platform to jam out to her music and earn rewards, like replicas of her stage outfits and instruments. And based on what Gaga wrote about the experience on Instagram, she seems thrilled to be involved.

Posting a montage of clips featuring her in-game avatar performing onstage, Gaga wrote, “Music. Fashion. Technology. Digital rain for my skin to dance in. Best day ever.”

“We loved combining these worlds so we could experience music on a whole other level,” she added. “Feels like this was meant to be. Immersive experiences with art I think really leave an imprint on the soul and it changes the texture of how we experience pop culture. I love Fortnite*. Monsters enjoy!”

One artist who accepted the invitation is Kesha, who posted her journey through the game on X, formerly Twitter.

As previously reported, the Gaga songs that are available during the Fortnite Festival include “Bloody Mary,” “Born This Way,” “Applause,” “The Edge of Glory,” “Rain On Me” and “Just Dance.” Fortnite Festival runs through April 22. For information, go to Fortnite.com/news.

