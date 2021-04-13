Lady Gaga says she “fell apart” after she released ‘ARTPOP,’ but fans may get ‘ARTPOP II’

Not long ago, DJ White Shadow, one of Lady Gaga‘s frequent collaborators, responded to news of an online petition from fans asking for the release of unheard tracks recorded during the sessions for Gaga’s 2013 album, ARTPOP. Shadow said he’d tell Gaga about the petition. Now she’s responded, and the two are planning next steps.

Shadow shared that making ARTPOP left him “broken” and “nearly dead” — and it seems the experience had a similar effect on Gaga, who’s touched that fans have been buying ARTPOP on iTunes in the past few days to signal that they mean business.

“The petition…for a volume II has inspired such a tremendous warmth in my heart,” she writes on Twitter. “Making this album was like heart surgery, I was desperate, in pain, and poured my heart into electronic music that slammed harder than any drug I could find.”

“I fell apart after I released this album,” she continues. “Thank you for celebrating something that once felt like destruction. We always believed it was ahead of its time. Years later turns out, sometimes, artists know. And so do little monsters. Paws up.”

Meanwhile, Shadow, addressing Gaga fans, writes on Instagram, “You were heard. I talked to LG last night…we made a plan to get together after [she’s finished shooting her new movie in] Italy and discuss your wishes.”

“No promises made, but kindness and love are strong as steel,” he continues, adding, “Go harder…apply positive pressure to the universe and let’s make a diamond.”