Lady Gaga scores BAFTA nomination for ‘House of Gucci’

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lady Gaga‘s performance in the movie House of Gucci continues to rack up award nominations.

The star just received her second career BAFTA nomination — the U.K. equivalent of the Oscars — for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the Ridley Scott film. She’s the only member of the cast who’s nominated; the movie itself is up for Best British Film, as well as Best Makeup and Hair.

Gaga was previously nominated for Best Actress in 2018 for her role in A Star Is Born, but lost to Olivia Colman. Colman was expected to be nominated again in the same category this year for her role in The Lost Daughter, but surprisingly, she wasn’t. Another musician-turned-actor was, though: Alana Haim of the group HAIM is up for her role in Licorice Pizza.

The BAFTAs will be handed out March 13 at London’s Royal Albert Hall, at a ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson. Next week, Gaga will find out if she’s received an Oscar nomination for House of Gucci.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.