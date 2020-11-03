Lady Gaga talks about ex-fiancé during PA rally for Joe Biden

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

During a drive-in rally for Joe Biden in Pittsburgh Monday night, Lady Gaga opened up about her past connection to the state of Pennsylvania: ex-fiancé and PA native Taylor Kinney.

“I was engaged to a man from Lancaster, Pennsylvania,” Gaga told the crowd, following a performance of “Shallow.”

“I loved him so much but it just did not work out,” she continued, and then showed her support for Biden, who’s also from Pennsylvania. “But I still love my Pennsylvania guy. I love Joe, so Joe’s my new Pennsylvania guy.”

Gaga then performed her 2011 hit “You and I,” changing some of the lyrics to fit the occasion. “Something, something about my cool Pennsylvania guy,” she sang. “There’s something about, Joe, you and I.”

She and Kinney first met on the set of the “You and I” video and got engaged in 2015. They confirmed their breakup a year later.

Gaga later apologized to her current boyfriend, Michael Polansky, for bringing up her ex.

“To my boyfriend here tonight, I’m sorry I had to do this whole ‘Pennsylvania, I dated a guy here’ thing, I love you so much, but it’s true,” she said.

By Andrea Tuccillo

