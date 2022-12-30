Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and others whose songs reached 1 billion YouTube views this year

Courtesy of YouTube Music

Music videos by Lady Gaga, The Weeknd and more joined YouTube’s Billion Views Club this year.

The Weeknd now has five videos with over 1 billion views after “Save Your Tears” and his Daft Punk collab “I Feel It Coming” crossed the milestone this year.

He isn’t the only artist with multiple entries in Youtube’s exclusive club. Lady Gaga scored her third entry with her 2008 hit “Poker Face” while Rihanna‘s scored her second entry with “Stay,” her 2013 collab with Mikky Ekko﻿.

Marshmello upped his entries to 3 after his 2018 collabs — Anne-Marie “FRIENDS” and Bastille‘s “Happier” — both earned 1 billion views.

Pharrell Williams submitted two entries to the club this year: His 2014 song “Happy” from Despicable Me and “Safari,” his 2016 collab with J Balvin, BIA and Sky.

Post Malone also scored two with 2015’s “White Iverson” and “rockstar,” his 21 Savage collab.

Harry Styles did the same with his 2017 debut single, “Sign of the Times,” and “Drag Me Down,” his 2015 One Direction hit.

Two throwbacks also joined the club: Evanescence‘s 2003 hit “Bring Me to Life” and Aqua‘s 1997 song “Barbie Girl.”

We also had two Justins adding new club members: Justin Timberlake‘s “Mirrors” and Justin Bieber‘s “Beauty and a Beat,” his 2012 collab with Nicki Minaj.

Other songs joining the club were Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus‘ “Old Town Road,” Maroon 5‘s “One More Night, fun. and Janelle Monáe‘s “We Are Young,” Coldplay‘s “The Scientist,” BLACKPINK‘s “How You Like That,” Sean Kingston‘s “Beautiful Girls, Imagine Dragons‘ “Demons” and Macklemore‘s “Can’t Hold Us” with Ryan Lewis and Ray Dalton.

More than 50 music videos joined the club this year, which started when Psy‘s “Gangnam Style” became the first song to amass that many views on the platform in 2012.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.