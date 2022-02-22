Lady Gaga was first to receive the ‘﻿House of Gucci’ ﻿script, says movie’s producer

ABC/Randy Holmes

If you had any doubt Lady Gaga was meant to play the villainous Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci — think again. One of the film’s producers revealed Gaga was part of the movie from the start.

“We sent the script to Gaga first because it is Patrizia’s story,” producer Gianina Scott revealed in a behind-the-scenes clip, according to ELLE. “And she totally connected with it. After we had her, we knew that we could get an amazing cast to join her in this crazy journey.”

Gaga also shared her thoughts on the drama and praised director Ridley Scott‘s vision, saying he “understands the emotional quotient of a script and he makes room for humanity and for humor. He gave us the space for it to be fun, with a not-so-funny subject.”

Scott also shares his insights in another behind-the-scenes interview, saying while Gaga was hooked from the start, it’s not usually that easy. “The hardest single thing to do is get what you want to do on paper,” Scott said. “Cast will come flocking to a great script with a good director.”

All these interviews and other bonus content will be made available on February 22, when House of Gucci is released on DVD on Blu-Ray. The disc will also feature an exclusive chapter called “The Lady of the House,” which will break down Gaga’s interpretation of Patrizia, as well as “her powerhouse charisma and unwavering dedication breathe life into this complex character,” per the press release.

Gaga was famously predicted to score her second Best Actress Oscar nod for her role in House of Gucci, but did not appear among this year’s nominees.

