Lady Gaga’s alleged dognappers arrested, charged with attempted murder

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ELLE Magazine

Lady Gaga and her dog walker, Ryan Fischer, will be happy to hear that the individuals who shot him while stealing Gaga’s French bulldogs have been arrested, ABC News has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that among those arrested was the woman who “found” the dogs and returned them. As TMZ notes, the police had always been suspicious of the woman, and even advised Gaga not to pay the $500,000 reward she’d offered for the pups’ safe return.

The alleged criminals were charged with attempted murder and robbery, reports TMZ. The website adds that police were able to track them down using video of the alley where the dogs were allegedly “discovered” a few days after they were stolen in February.

Apparently, police believe that the robbers got nervous after the dognapping became a huge story, so they decided to cut their losses and try to get the reward.

Thankfully, both dogs were returned safely, and Fischer, who was in the hospital for several weeks, is going to be all right.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.