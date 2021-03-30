Lady Gaga’s dog walker details grueling recovery after being shot: "The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful"

iStock/gollykim

Lady Gaga‘s dog walker Ryan Fischer who was shot in the chest last month while defending Gaga’s dogs from two armed robbers, has broken his silence about his painful recovery process.

Fischer revealed on Instagram Monday that he has been discharged from the hospital, but not before grappling with some unforeseen complications.

Saying his “recovery isn’t a straight line,” Fischer explained he was set to go home earlier than expected because he “was recovering remarkably fast.” However, after he was heard making a strange “hissing and glugging sound” whenever he took a breath, medical staff knew that something wasn’t right.

“I was whisked to the same ER where I had been only a week earlier: my lung had collapsed, and air was filling up my chest cavity,” Fischer recalled, detailing his serious condition.

“My lung collapsed again despite the new chest tube poking at my insides. And then it collapsed again. And again,” he described. “It became quite clear that my lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred my tissue like a burn. It could take months, if ever, for the hole to seal.”

“The day came to remove portions of my lung,” Fischer revealed, adding that his next challenge will be to heal from the trauma of what happened.

“Triggers are real and working through trauma is WAY more than dealing with one unfortunate moment in life,” he admitted. “The journey is hard, it’s assuredly painful, and questionable choices that no longer serve me like wearing skinny jeans are made. But I try.”

“I finally accepted my recovery had become anything but a straight line,” he concluded.

Fischer says he almost died during the February 24 robbery, during which two armed robbers stole two of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs. The two dogs were later returned safely.

By Megan Stone

