Lady Gaga's Republican father is "extremely proud" that she's performing on Inauguration Day

Lady Gaga and her father, Joe Germanotta, do not normally see eye-to-eye when it comes to politics. She is an outspoken liberal and he voted for President Donald Trump.

However, they both agree on one thing when it comes to Inauguration Day, which is January 20 — it is an honor that she will be performing the National Anthem before President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris next Wednesday.

Speaking Thursday on Fox News, Germanotta — who endorsed President Trump during the 2020 election cycle — shared his thoughts on his daughter’s upcoming gig.

“I’m extremely proud that she’s able to participate,” the 63-year-old restaurant owner expressed. “I’m looking forward to watching it!”

While he’s excited to watch his daughter perform, he says the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol that left five people dead makes him fear for his daughter’s safety.

Germanotta admitted that he has “normal fears that a father would have any time my daughter performs” and noted, “I hope everybody stays happy, safe and it’s a calm day.”

Gaga will be performing alongside Jennifer Lopez during the inauguration.

Following Biden’s swearing in ceremony, a TV special called Celebrating America will air live across a number of networks later that night. The 90-minute special, which premieres at 8:30 p.m. ET, will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and other stars throughout the broadcast. Tom Hanks will host.

