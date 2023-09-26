Lady Gaga’s Rolling Stones collaboration coming on Thursday; hear a snippet now

Geffen Records

We’re going to hear Lady Gaga‘s collaboration with The Rolling Stones sooner than expected.

The band announced on Instagram that the song, “Sweet Sounds of Heaven,” will arrive at noon on Thursday, September 28. You can presave or preadd it now.

The song also features Stevie Wonder on keyboards. You can hear him playing — and Gaga vocalizing a bit — in a snippet of the song on Instagram.

On the Stones’ Instagram Story, they reveal that the song is pretty epic: It runs seven minutes and 22 seconds.

“Sweet Sounds of Heaven” is on the legendary rockers’ upcoming album Hackney Diamonds, due out October 20. The album’s title is a reference to the London neighborhood of Hackney, which has a reputation as a rough place. “Hackney Diamonds” is British slang for pieces of broken glass from car windshields and store windows following a robbery.

