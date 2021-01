Would I ever put that much effort into making something that exceptional for myself?

It appears as though it only takes her one full day… how can that be possible?!

How Beautiful?!? What an oasis! <3

I can 100% see myself enjoying a meal just like she does! Any day of the week, with or without all the hard work. 🙂

Are you working on a DIY project? Tag me in your progress pics cuz I wanna see!

@carissasophia on Twitter & Instagram

Carissa Sophia on Facebook