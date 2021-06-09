Lance Bass among celebrity guest hosts replacing Chris Harrison on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Lance Bass is among the eclectic lineup of celebrity guest hosts tapped to replace Chris Harrison for the new season of Bachelor in Paradise.

ABC confirms the former NSYNC member, plus rapper Lil Jon, comedian David Spade and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt actor Tituss Burgess, will serve as rotating hosts for the reality show, set to debut this summer.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently in production in Mexico.

Harrison announced Tuesday that he’s leaving the Bachelor franchise after 19 years. His departure follows the controversy over his defense of Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell after photos surfaced of her attending an “Old South” antebellum plantation-themed party in 2018. He has since apologized.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.