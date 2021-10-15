Lance Bass announces he and husband Michael Turchin have welcomed their twins

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Lance Bass and husband Michael Turchin are officially a family of four. On Thursday, the *NSYNC member happily revealed that their twins have finally arrived.

“The baby dragons have arrived!! I can not express how much love I feel right now,” Lance, 42, celebrated on Instagram, posting photos of the birth certificates. “Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot.”

And while the singer may have walked into fatherhood feeling confident, he hilariously revealed that he still has a lot to learn and frantically asked his followers, “Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!”

And when sharing the delightful news to his personal Instagram, Michael, 34, may have given away why his husband is asking strangers on the internet about diaper duty.

“They’re pure perfection and yes that includes the dozens of poops we’ve already dealt with,” the visual artist laughed. “Our hearts our full!!!”

The couple, who wed in 2014, also revealed the names of their two bundles of joy: daughter Violet Betty and son Alexander James. Their birth certificates state the infants arrived just one minute apart on Wednesday, October 13.

Lance and Michael first revealed that they were going to become parents in June in an interview with People, where they shared the years of hardships they faced during their journey, which included IVF and a heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020.

Lance explained why he and Michael wanted to share their story, even the painful moments, telling People, “A lot of times I would believe that couples feel very alone in that situation. But to know that other people are going through the same exact thing, it’s really comforting.”

