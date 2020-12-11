Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick hold "quaranSYNC" reunion

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Is there an *NSYNC reunion in the works? Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick sparked rumors that something may be on the horizon by gathering together for a group photo.

The mini-reunion happened Thursday, when all three shared their humorous photo op at the exact same time. It shows them hamming it up for the camera, wearing face shields and goggles.

While it is unknown why the “It’s Gonna Be Me” singers were gathered together under one roof, they teased that something was up by synchronizing their captions using the same hashtag: “#quaranSYNC.”

Fans were, understandably, sent into a frenzy and begged Fatone, Bass and Kirkpatrick for answers on their individual posts.

Others also asked if fellow band mates Justin Timberlake and JC Chasez were somehow involved.

*NSYNC has been on hiatus since 2002 but has reunited a few times since then for special appearances, either partially or completely.

