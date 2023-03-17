Lance Reddick, star of ‘John Wick’ films, ‘The Wire’, dead at 60

Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb

Celebrated character actor Lance Reddick has died at 60 years old, ABC News has confirmed.

The star who played Baltimore cop Cedrick Daniels in HBO’s acclaimed drama The Wire more recently logged memorable recurring performances as The Continental’s concierge Charon in the John Wick series — including the upcoming fourth installment.

According to his rep, Reddick passed away “suddenly from natural causes” Friday morning. The statement continued, “Lance will be greatly missed.”

Reddick had been on a promotional tour for the new film in the hit franchise, but was absent at the New York City premiere Thursday evening. Instead, he Instagrammed a photo of himself at his California home with his four beloved dogs.

The actor also appeared in Lost and Netflix’s Resident Evil series. He was a veteran voiceover talent, as well, lending his voice to games like the Destiny franchise and Horizon: Zero Dawn.

His rep notes he is survived by his wife, Stephanie Reddick, and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick. Donations can be made in the actor’s name to the charity momcares.org, benefiting his hometown of Baltimore.

