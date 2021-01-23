Larry King, Famed Broadcaster and Interviewer, has Died at 87

Legendary TV host and radio personality Larry King has died at the age of 87 after a weeks long battle with COVID-19. He was hospitalized with the disease in late December.

King was a force to be reckoned with across radio and TV for more than 60 years. In that time, he hosted thousands of interviews across Larry King Live and Larry King Now. He was also a regular columnist in USA Today for nearly 20 years. A statement was posted on is Facebook and Twitter this morning via his media company Ora Media. Here is an excerpt:

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King, who passed away this morning at age 87 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles,” the statement said. “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s many thousands of interviews, awards, and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster.”

King’s easygoing and casual demeanor distinguished him from most Q&A interviewers during the 80’s and 90’s. Always recognizable in black rimmed glasses and suspenders, he had a way of easing his guests into the conversation with his forward lean and intent listening. King’s influence is far reaching and has directly inspired leagues of today’s podcasters, show hosts and columnists around the world. Today, we mourn the death of this great man in media history. In his own words, “I just love what I do,” he said, “I love asking questions, I love doing the interviews.”