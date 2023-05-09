Late night reading: Harry Styles’ life in comic form arrives this week

TidalWave Comics

Harry Styles‘ rise to fame has now been documented in a comic book called FAME.

Part of TidalWave Comics’ ongoing series of comics based on celebrities’ lives, FAME: Harry Styles tells the story of Harry’s life, from his childhood and growing interest in music, to his X Factor audition and success with One Direction, to his subsequent world-conquering solo career. Even his romance with Olivia Wilde is included, as is his acting career, his lifestyle brand Pleasing and his infamous Vogue cover.

“Harry Styles is arguably the most beloved male pop star in the world right now. No matter what medium he’s occupying, his FAME continues to grow,” reads the comic’s blurb.

The comic will be officially released on May 10, in both hardcover and paperback.

