Latto on the success of “Big Energy:” “It’s just like a win-win!”

Latto’s “Big Energy” first came out in September of 2021, but after Mariah Carey jumped on the remix, it topped the Mainstream Top 40, Urban and Rhythmic Radio charts. That made Latto the first female rapper ever to accomplish this. So why have so many listeners connected with “Big Energy?” As Latto explains, it’s because the song’s concept was a “win-win.”

As she told ABC Audio at the Billboard Music Awards, “I think [people connected with it] because I just kept the authenticity. I didn’t go into it, like, thinking too hard. I just wanted to be me.”

But Latto says the fact that the song samples the Tom Tom Club‘s 1981 song “Genius of Love” has a lot to do with it, too.

“I think because of that nostalgic feel, because of the sample, I think it just resonates with people that’s older than me, the generations before me,” she notes. “I think they love it. And then a new generation…it’s just like a win-win!”

Latto performed “Big Energy” at the Billboard Awards on Sunday, and when she tweeted on Monday, “Wish I could relive yesterday over and over,” Mariah Carey responded, “Congratulations, dahhling!!!” So, are Latto and Mariah BFFs now, thanks to that remix?

“Mariah, you know you my bestie, girl!” Latto joked. “Yeah, we besties!”

Starting in September, Latto will open for Lizzo on the “About Damn Time” singer’s Special tour.

