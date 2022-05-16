Latto said she “was in shock” after she heard Mariah Carey belt out her high notes

Mindy Small/FilmMagic/ Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Latto is letting fans know how she really felt when she watched Mariah Carey retool her smash hit single, “Big Energy.”

The rap track samples the 1981 song “Genius of Love” by Tom Tom Club, which was re-popularized by Mariah’s 1995 hit, “Fantasy.” While “Big Energy” has been out since last September, it received a major boost after Mariah hopped into the studio with Latto for an all-new remix.

“I think I was in shock,” the rapper told Entertainment Tonight at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards when recalling watching Mariah belt her high notes. “It was so natural for her.”

“She was literally just getting her makeup done like, singing. I’m like, ‘Girl, are you a human?,'” Latto continued, adding that Mariah “was so cool and humble” to work with.

“So normal… I literally overthink the whole process. I was like,’What do I say? how do I act? I don’t wanna do too much, I don’t wanna do too little.’ But she was so cool, and she made the whole process very, very fun,” Latto added. “You know, this stuff can be overwhelming, she made it fun.”

Latto said Mariah’s support means “everything” to her. “Mimi is a legend, and my mom and my aunts are superfans. Growing up, I remember seeing her posters on their wall, and physical CDs,” she raved. “Mimi is that girl, and I got a song with her so it’s all up from here.”

Latto later performed her hit on the BBMA stage, though without Mariah.

