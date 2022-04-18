Latto’s “Big Energy” sets radio airplay record: “GOD IS GOOD!!!”

Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Latto can now boast that she’s got something in common with Rihanna, Beyonce, Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige and Mariah Carey.

The rapper’s hit “Big Energy” is now number one at Top 40 radio, making her the first female rapper ever to be number one at pop radio, urban radio and rhythmic radio with the same song.

What’s more, she’s the first female artist in 12 years to accomplish this: The last one was Rihanna, with “Rude Boy.” Prior to that, Alicia, Beyonce, Mary J. and Mariah did it, respectively, with “No One,” “Irreplaceable,” “Be Without You” and “We Belong Together.”

While “Big Energy” has been out since this past September, it recently got a huge boost via the release of a remix featuring Mariah Carey. Both Mariah’s hit “Fantasy” and “Big Energy” sample the 1981 song “Genius of Love” by Tom Tom Club.

Mariah thanked fans on Instagram: She posted video of herself frolicking by a pool at night in a blue swimsuit, writing, “Big Big energy moment! And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!“

Latto wrote on Instagram, “1st female rapper ever & 1st female artist in 12 years!!!!!! GOD IS GOOD!!!! THANK YOU TO MY FANS & MY TEAM!!!! Wouldn’t be here without y’all.”

