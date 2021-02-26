Lauren Daigle returns with new song "Hold On to Me"

“You Say” singer Lauren Daigle has returned with her first new original music since her Grammy-winning 2018 album Look Up Child: A new single called “Hold On to Me.”

While Lauren has performed the song on tour, this marks the first time the song’s been officially released. And like “You Say,” it’s an uplifting message of hope.

“When the best of me is barely breathin’/When I’m not somebody I believe in/Hold on to me,” she sings.

“I hope “Hold On To Me” reminds people there’s still good in the world,” Lauren says in a statement. “No matter the circumstance you are walking through, there is someone in your life there to help you get through it.”

“There’s something powerful about having people in your life that see who you are through the worst of circumstances and still choose you,” she adds. “‘Hold On To Me’ is about all of us coming together and remembering that being with each other and being there for each other is what life is truly all about.”

As for a new album, Lauren tells Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “I mean, I’m inspired. I’ve kind of locked myself in here and we’ll see what comes of it. I’m excited though. It is definitely a writing season, for sure.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.