Lauv shines a light on mental health by partnering with therapy platform BetterHelp

Lauv knows taking care of his mental health is key to helping him like himself better, so he’s hoping to give fans a chance to do the same.

The singer announced Tuesday he has partnered with BetterHelp, an online therapy platform, to promote World Mental Health Day. To help as many people as possible, he will be giving away $3 million worth of therapy services.

“I’m super excited to be working with them,” the singer expressed in the video announcement. “Therapy has been … so huge in my mental health journey and I think it’s super helpful, obviously.”

Lauv encouraged his fans — from those who have been able to get therapy to those who don’t have the resources available — to visit BetterHelp.com/Lauv to register. Fans who take advantage of the offer will be matched with a therapist and given access to a month of free therapy.

Lauv added “therapy is a great place to start” in improving one’s mental health and signed off with, “Love u to the moon and back and honored at this opportunity.”

World Mental Health Day is October 10.

