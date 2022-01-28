Lauv sings about struggling to find happiness in reflective new single “26”

C Brandon/Redferns

Lauv is back with brand new music! The singer gave fans their first taste of his upcoming sophomore album by releasing “26” on Friday, his first single of the year.

“26” sounds like a feel-good anthem on the surface — featuring an upbeat rhythm and busy guitar riffs — but its lyrics are a complete 180. Lauv sings in third person about being worn down by life after exploding into the music scene when he released “a couple songs and they got big.”

“Thought that he could do whatever he wanted / But all left him with a hole in his heart / Ooh money buys you happiness but ooh doesn’t buy you time / The more that I get older / The less I wanna be sober / But I can’t quit, g**damn it,” he gently sings, ending the new track with the ominous line that he is “26 and rich / How the hell did it come to this?”

Lauv, 27, has been working hard on his second studio album and, on January 18, he confirmed it was “done.” A date is forthcoming.

The album is the follow up to his 2020 debut, How I’m Feeling, which contained the singles “Mean It,” “I’m So Tired…” and “Modern Loneliness.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.