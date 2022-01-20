Lawyers for Britney Spears and Jamie Spears spar in intense court hearing

mage Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The latest hearing in Britney Spears‘ ongoing legal woes lasted for three hours after attorneys for her and her father, Jamie Spears, engaged in a shouting match. Although Britney is free of her 13-year conservatorship, a few lingering issues still need attention.

Wednesday’s hearing focused on whether Britney is financially responsible for her father’s legal fees and if Jamie Spears is guilty of bugging her room and phone — as reported by the New York Times.

Variety reports that Britney’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, sparred with Alex Weingarten, who represents her father, and in one particular heated exchange, shouted “Lies!” after Attorney Weingarten accused him of weaving “preposterous” and “nonsensical” stories — such as the alleged eavesdropping — to vilify his client.

Weingarten said of those surveillance claims, “Virtually everything that is alleged is demonstratively false or taken out of context.” Britney’s lawyer fired back that he uncovered “strong evidence” that could prove Jamie Spears engaged in “very intense and potentially illegal” surveillance of his daughter.

Jamie’s lawyer dismissed the allegations and requested Judge ﻿Brenda Penny ﻿set a hearing to unseal all the records pertaining to the conservatorship, which would include Britney’s medical records, because he says it’ll exonerate his client.

Rosengart objected and Judge Penny did not set a hearing date. She did, however, reject Weingarten’s request for Britney’s estate to set aside a certain amount of money to ensure all legal fees are paid in full. Weingarten also remarked the conservatorship was enacted because “Ms. Spears was irresponsible with her finances.”

“Let’s not go down that road,” was Judge Penny’s response.

The next hearing, set for March 16, will determine if Britney has to pay the attorney fees for her mother, Lynne Spears. The next major hearing is set for July 27.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.