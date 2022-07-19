Leah Kate says the person who inspired “10 Things I Hate About You” wants it removed from streaming

Dominique Falcone

Leah Kate is moving up the charts with her TikTok-turned-radio hit song “10 Things I Hate About You.” It makes us wonder — does the person she wrote about it know it’s about them, and have they contacted her about the song? Leah says yes and they basically want her to make it disappear.

“They’ve asked that I remove the song from Spotify. They’re not happy,” Leah tells ABC Audio.

“The person that it is about literally was like, ‘Can you take it down from streaming platforms? It makes me look really bad because there are people who know that we dated,'” she adds. “And I’m like, ‘Yeah, mmm, that’s not going to happen, thank you!'”

Not only is the actual subject of the song offended by “10 Things,” it also managed to offend a bunch of people who thought — incorrectly — they were the ones who inspired it.

“There’s also a lot of people who think it’s about them and it’s just not,” Leah says. “And they’ve reached out or they’ll tell my friends, ‘Wow, she really ripped me apart in that list of things.’ And they’re just like, “Oh my God! It’s not about you! So get over yourself.'”

“So yeah, everyone is like, ‘Oh, it’s about me.” And I’m like, ‘Chill.'”

But despite the drama from her exes, Leah says the experience that led her to write the song has taught her to raise her standards when it comes to guys.

She laughs, “I notice [the red flags] sooner, whereas I’d be blind to them back in the day and just like, ‘Oh, it’s fine, he’s cute. Doesn’t matter.’ Now, it’s like, ‘Oh, no, no, no … We’re going to cross him off the list before anything happens!'”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.