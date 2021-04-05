Legendary New York Rapper DMX on Life Support After Heart Attack

American rapper, DMX, palying the first of two nights at the Amsbassador Theatre, Tuesday 13 July, 2004, in O’Connell Street, Dublin, Ireland. (AP photo / Haydn West, PA) ** UNITED KINGDOM OUT – NO SALES – MAGS OUT **

DMX was taken to a New York hospital last Friday after an overdose induced heart attack. Unfortunately, the latest news tells us that DMX is in “grave condition”, citing little brain activity and nearing a true vegetative state. While the general consensus is that a drug overdose triggered this heart attack, the rapper’s attorney, Murray Richman, has not confirmed this.

“Last night, Earl ‘DMX’ Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home,” a representative said in a statement to TMZ on Saturday. “At this time, he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer.”

Prayers for DMX and his family🙏🏾💜 pic.twitter.com/NhKIx0aAyj — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) April 3, 2021

DMX has long struggled with drug issues. In October of 2019, he canceled a series of tour dates in order to return to a drug rehab center. Fans of DMX have sent an outpouring of support during this critical time. At this time, there is no certainty of survival for the New York music legend and we can only hope that this is only another conquerable barrier in the long and crazy life of DMX.