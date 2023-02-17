LEGO With Luv: BTS will soon have their own LEGO set

Billboard Music Awards 2021 via Getty Images

If you love BTS and LEGOs, you’re about to get the best of both worlds thanks to a new set.

The company unveiled LEGO Ideas BTS Dynamite, inspired by their 2020 hit song, which arrives March 1. The new set, which is packed with 749 individual pieces, retails for $99.99.

The set is meant to inspire builders to create scenes from BTS’ “Dynamite” music video, using the LEGO versions of the props and elements featured in the Grammy-nominated song. Of course, no set is complete without actual LEGO figurines of RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, V and Jin, who come with their own tiny microphones.

The set is intended for those 18 and older. It will also come with a booklet detailing BTS’ rise to fame and instructions on how to build the set.

In other BTS news, J-Hope’s new documentary, j-hope IN THE BOX, is now streaming on Disney+. The film explores the making of his debut solo album, Jack in the Box, and journey as a solo artist.

