Leona Lewis re-releasing 2013 Christmas album with Bee Gees cover, Ne-Yo duet

Sony Music

Leona Lewis is re-releasing her 2013 holiday album Christmas, with Love, with two new tracks.

Retitled Christmas, with Love Always, the album will be released on November 19. In addition to holiday favorites like “Silent Night,” “White Christmas” and its best-known track, “One More Sleep,” the re-release includes a cover of the 1977 single “If I Can’t Have You,” written and recorded by the Bee Gees and made into a hit by Yvonne Elliman. Leona has reimagined the disco classic as a ballad with strings and piano.

In addition, the “Bleeding Love” singer has recorded a new song called “Kiss Me It’s Christmas” as a duet with Ne-Yo. That song is out now. It was co-written by Biff Stannard, who co-wrote all of the Spice Girls‘ hits.

“I’m so happy to share an early Christmas present with you all,” Leona writes on Instagram. “I really felt after the difficult last couple of years that I wanted to share some new songs, get out on the road, spread love and see and feel you all!”

She adds, “I know it’s been tough time and music brings us all together and that’s what I hope I can bring with this special repackaged release of my 2013 studio album…I’m so so excited to make new memories with you this year and as always appreciate all the love and support.”

Here’s the full track listing for Christmas, with Love Always:

“One More Sleep”

“Winter Wonderland”

“White Christmas”

“Your Hallelujah”

“Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

“Mr Right”

“O Holy Night”

“I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday”

“Ave Maria”

“Silent Night”

“Kiss Me It’s Christmas” (feat. Ne-Yo)

“If I Can’t Have You”

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.