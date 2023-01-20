Leslie Jordan died of natural causes, says coroner’s report

Good Morning America

Leslie Jordan, the diminutive star of shows like Will & Grace, Call Me Kat and American Horror Story, died last year from natural causes and not from a car accident, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office has concluded.

Jordan, who was 67, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, a hardening of the arteries that can restrict blood flow, according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. In essence, he had a heart attack that likely led to the October 24, 2022 car crash.

An autopsy didn’t find any signs of life-threatening trauma, according to the coroner’s report, which listed the cause of death as natural.

Jordan had been sober for more than two decades at the time of his death, and toxicology tests didn’t find any alcohol or drugs in his body.

