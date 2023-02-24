Let Nicky Youre help you make the first move with new single “Shut Me Up”

Ethan Phan

“Sunroof” singer Nicky Youre is back with a new song and video, “Shut Me Up.”

Nicky says the bouncy tune was written last year and is about “that time in relationships when you’re unsure how someone feels about you … when you think you know how they feel, but neither of you have said it out loud to each other.”

In the chorus, Nicky sings, “I’m sick of overthinking/ Kiss my lips and shut me up.” He notes that when you’re scared to make the first move, “you just need a little bit of help by your partner to shut you up and make it for you.”

He adds, “I only hope and wish you can use this song to shut your next partner up!”

In the video, Nicky throws it back to the late ’90s, talking on a rotary phone and using a colorful iMac G3 computer to search ways to prepare himself to make that move.

In other Nicky news, the California native has set his first-ever headline shows in LA and New York City: He’ll perform at LA’s Moroccan Lounge on March 30 and New York’s Baby’s All Right on April 18. Tickets are on sale now at NickyYoure.com. On Instagram, he writes, “These are going to be the most fun shows that we’ve ever done.”

As previously reported, Nicky has also recorded a Diane Warren song called “Found” for the Netflix animated movie The Magician’s Elephant, which starts streaming on March 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.