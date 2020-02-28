Let’s Get Social: Follow your favorite Morning Show crew outside the studio!

Are you a fan of the KS95 Morning Show with Crisco, Dez, Ryan and Rudy? Do you want to connect with them outside of the station?

Take a minute and follow them on social media to get a little behind the scenes perspective of your favorite morning show hosts!

Follow Crisco on Instagram – @criscoradio

Do the right thing and Go Vote!!

Follow Crisco on Twitter – @CriscoRadio

Follow Dez on Instagram – @dezks95

@nickjrlive with our big girl! #dustyharlin @tyoung_17

Follow Dez on Twitter – @DezKS95

OH, WAIT … WE CAN’T FORGET ABOUT PRODUCER RUDY!

Follow producer Rudy on Instagram – @rudy_pavich

I’ve hit the age of “mustache looks acceptable”!

Follow producer Rudy on Twitter – @rudy_pavich

… if you’re looking for Ryan, well you’re out of luck! Currently, he’s not a big “social media” type, but who knows … maybe that will change one day!

