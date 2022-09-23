Lewis Capaldi admits he drunk texted Harry Styles: “I don’t know what it was that I sent him”

ABC

Lewis Capaldi knows the dangers of having one too many and then reaching for the phone. Turns out, he sent Harry Styles a drunk video message a little too early in the morning.

Speaking to KISSFM UK, the “Someone You Loved” singer blithely explained, “I once sent Harry Styles a video at 5 o’clock in the morning. I didn’t know what it was!”

Lewis admitted through a laugh, “I was hammered.”

So, what did Harry say back? According to Lewis, it was, “This feels like a ‘you up?’ text.” The former One Direction singer also took a screenshot of the video, but to this day, Lewis attests, “I don’t know what it was that I sent him.”

The Grammy nominee joked he could have drunkenly asked Harry out on a date and quipped, “He didn’t say no” and seemed “agreeable to the proposition… I’m hoping that’s the case.”

In other Lewis news, he breathed new life into Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut single “drivers license.”

The Scottish hitmaker took over London’s Abbey Road Studios for another Spotify Singles moment. He made waves in 2019 when he put an indulgent spin on the Billie Eilish hit “When The Party’s Over.”

Before taking on Olivia’s hit single, Lewis performed his new song, “Forget Me,” to mark his official musical comeback. The track is his first new song in three years.

He then pivoted to Olivia and poured even more angst into the already emotional track. Capaldi also teased his new cover on Twitter, writing the lyrics in all capital letters, “I knew we weren’t perfect but I’ve never felt this waaaaayyyy for no oneeee.”

You can listen to the new Spotify Singles moment on the music screaming app.

