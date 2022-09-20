Lewis Capaldi celebrates UK number one by wishing his enemies “nothing but eternal suffering”

Capitol

Lewis Capaldi has spent most of the time he’s been working on new music joking about how it might be a “massive flop,” but thankfully, that hasn’t come to pass. His long-awaited new single “Forget Me” has debuted at number one on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart.

“Forget Me” is Lewis’ first chart entry in nearly three years and only the third single this year to debut at number one. One of the other two was Harry Styles‘ “As It Was,” so Lewis is in good company. Overall, it’s his third number one in his home country following “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.”

Speaking to OfficialCharts.com about his achievement, Lewis joked, “I can’t thank everyone enough for doing this with me and getting it to this point — even though I did most of the work!”

“This one goes out to all of you, the people who love me, and especially to my enemies,” he continued. “May you all perish in flames and know nothing but eternal suffering. Goodbye!”

He was a bit more serious on Instagram, writing, “I love you all thank you for making this possible for me.”

