Lewis Capaldi on the pressure to follow up his debut album: "The songs just have to be better"

ABC/Gilles Mingasson

Lewis Capaldi is taking a break from social media so he can finish up his eagerly-awaited second album, which he’s been diligently working on during the pandemic. But since his debut release was so successful, Lewis admits he’s feeling the pressure to follow it up.

Lewis’ first album Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent was the best-selling album in the U.K. in 2019 and 2020, and spawned the huge hits “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go.” It’s no wonder that Lewis feels he’s got to make something that’s going to do as well — but at the same time, he knows how lucky he is.

“I just want people to like it as much,” Lewis tells ABC News about his next release. “Like, the people who come to the gigs, I want them to enjoy it as much as the first one.”

“But that being said, not many people get a very successful first album, so I’ll just be quite happy with that for the rest of my life,” he adds. “I’ll happily be the guy that comes and sings ‘Someone You Loved’ at parties and stuff for the rest of my life.”

Noting that he’s “grateful” for all his success, Lewis explains, “I’m just going to try and make this next one and see how we get on. And if it goes well, it goes well. If it doesn’t, oh, well, we’ve tried our best, onto the next thing.”

“The songs just have to be better,” he insists. “And if it doesn’t do as well, the songs just weren’t as good. And that’s that. No dramas, you know what I mean?”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.