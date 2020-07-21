Lewis Capaldi says his signature hit "came together so easily"

Alexandra Gavillet

A little over a year since it first debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, Lewis Capaldi‘s “Somebody You Loved” seems to be as popular as ever, in no small part due to Lewis’ gut-wrenching, emotional vocals. That’s why it’s so surprising to hear that Lewis knocked the song out in just one try,

“Usually, and this is why I hate recording, you have to usually do like 400 takes, just for the producer to turn around and say, ‘You know…that first one just had some magic,'” Lewis laughs. “And you’re like, ‘I hate you! I hate you so much!'”

“But for this one, it…all came together so easily, so I think it may have been the first take,” he reveals.

But it’s not like Lewis had a lot of time to do additional takes, anyway.

“There was a small matter of the fact that me and my manager wanted to get it out as soon as possible,” he laughs. “And the only way to do that was to meet a deadline. So that’s kind of a reason [it was a first take] as well. But yeah, it was very, very quick.”

Since then, the song has topped the charts in the U.S., earned Lewis a Grammy nod and numerous awards, and set a record for the most weeks ever in the top 10 on the U.K. chart for a British act.

