Lewis Capaldi scores fastest-selling album of 2023 in the UK: “It feels good!”

Lewis Capaldi has told anyone who would listen that he was afraid his sophomore album wouldn’t be as successful as his first one. Well, he doesn’t have to worry anymore.

Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent has debuted at number one on the official U.K. album chart. Not only is it the biggest opening week of Lewis’ career in terms of sales, the album is now the fastest-selling release of 2023 in his home country. In fact, it’s outsold the rest of the top 10 albums combined.

Broken by Desire had the biggest British sales week for any album since Taylor Swift‘s Midnights back in October and the biggest first week for a male solo artist since Harry Styles‘ Harry’s House came out last year.

In a video celebrating his achievement, Lewis quotes the Bible, saying, “What doth profit a man if he gains the world, but loses his soul?” He answers himself: “A f****** Number 1 album, baby! That’s what it profit a man!”

“Thank you very much if you went out there and got the album this week…Beautiful stuff! Thank you everybody, I love you so much,” he adds.

“But at what cost?” he asks. “Mentally? Yep. Physically, I’m suffering! Friends and family neglected! But it feels good! I hope when I’m older and I have children, I can work as hard and neglect them as well! I hope I can one day continue this work ethic and be an absent father!”

But, he notes, “All joking aside, it means the world. Love you so much.”

We’ll find out in a few days where the album has landed on the Billboard Top 200.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

